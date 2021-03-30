Rep. Turner considers bid for open Senate seat in Ohio

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:41 AM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

A prominent representative from Ohio is mulling a bid to fill retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s seat. Mike Turner recently released a campaign-style video in which he touted his accomplishments as a public official throughout the years.

This included his time as Dayton’s mayor, where he oversaw the balancing of the city’s budget. Turner also noted his numerous congressional victories, including when he won a seat long held by Democrats.

The Ohio representative has also scheduled a listening tour to connect with Ohio voters as he further considers a 2022 campaign. Meanwhile, Turner said if he runs then he hopes to catch the eye of President Trump and earn an endorsement.