Rep. Tenney runs for re-election to take on Big Tech

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Saturday, June 25, 2022

A fighter for election integrity is running to keep her Congressional seat. Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) is running for re-election to represent New York’s 24th Congressional District.

Tenney voted against all tax increases while she’s held office. She represented upstate New York in the state assembly and sponsored legislation to eliminate the state personal income tax. The Congresswoman is best known for being a fighter for transparency at the voting polls and launched the election integrity caucus. She has a background as an attorney and business owner. The Republican also co-chairs the caucus, where she brings to the table her experience of winning her 2020 election despite Democrat partisan meddling by Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.).

🚨 #NY24 AD ALERT 🚨 To raise a future Marine as a single mother while running a small business at the same time – I had to be tough! To take on liberal Democrats and weak-kneed Republicans in Albany – I had to be tenacious! See more below 📺👇 pic.twitter.com/H7dvzBvnpq — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) June 14, 2022

She has been at the forefront of defeating three ballot propositions that would have impacted election integrity. Another issue Tenney fights strongly is censorship of Republicans in the Big Tech industry.

She revealed through an investigation that Mark Zuckerberg, the found of Facebook, funneled more than $144 million to influence Democrat leaning counties in battleground states.

Former President Donald Trump has formally endorsed Tenney’s re-election campaign. He called her a fantastic Rep. and said she will continue to fight for the America First agenda.

It was great to join President Trump and @EliseStefanik! The #RedWave is coming to New York. I’m honored to have President Trump’s strong endorsement. In Congress, I stood with him to put America First. I will always fight for our Upstate values. #NY24 pic.twitter.com/EVXHvOJLL8 — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) June 8, 2022

MORE NEWS: Biden Signs Bipartisan Gun Control Bill Into Law