Rep. Ted Budd delivers victory speech after GOP N.C. senate primary win

UPDATED 11:00 AM PT – Wednesday, May 18, 2022

The power of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement is on full display as Congressman Ted Budd (R-N.C.) won North Carolina’s Republican senate primary.

On Tuesday the Associated Press declared Budd as the winner with more than 56-percent of the vote and just over 25-percent having been counted. During his victory speech he thanked supporters and pledged to advance an America first agenda.

“I pledge to my fellow North Carolinians,” said the congressman. “I will never waiver when it comes to fighting for the forgotten men and women in this state and in this country.”

Tedd Budd speaking here at tonight’s election watch party after winning Republican nomination for US Senate. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/9DPzDpdbVN — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) May 18, 2022

He vowed to work on issues more important to his constituents, which he said include record high crime and inflation crisis. The Republican stressed that it’s unacceptable that working families in North Carolina will have to pay $5,200 extra this year due to inflation.

“In every county I visited I heard stories of high grocery costs,” voiced Budd after a one hundred county tour. “Sky rocketing fuel prices, shortages of basic necessities like infant formula, I even heard stories about families that had been ripped apart by fentanyl.”

Additionally, he promised to hold President Joe Biden accountable for the multiple crises sweeping the country should he be elected to represent North Carolina in the senate this November.