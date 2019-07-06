Rep. Steve King calls on Pres. Trump to use executive order on census

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:20 PM PT – Sat. July 6, 2019

Iowa Representative Steve King calls on President Trump to use his executive order to get the immigration question on the 2020 Census.

Taking to Twitter Friday, the congressman called the Supreme Court’s decision a form of “judicial activism.”

King stated the census already requires a person’s name, phone number, and date of birth among several other personal details.

King then called on President Trump to force the immigration question by means of executive order, which is something the president has already hinted at doing.

“We’re thinking about doing that. It’s one of the ways; we have four or five ways we can do it. It’s one of the ways that we’re thinking about doing it very seriously,” said President Trump. “We’re doing well on the census. We could also add an addition on so we can start the printing now and maybe do an addendum after we get a positive decision So we’re working on a lot things, including an executive order.”

Reports said, the Supreme Court has left the door open for the question to be added in the future.