Rep. Stefanik selected as No. 3 House Republican after ouster of Rep. Cheney

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:07 PM PT – Friday, May 14, 2021

In an overwhelming show of support, New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik has been selected as the House Republican Conference chair to replace Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney. The decision came Friday with a 134-to-46 vote in favor of Stefanik over challenger Chip Roy, which put Stefanik in the House Republicans’ number three leadership spot.

“I have prioritized listening to all members of our Republican Conference and my focus is on unity because that’s what the American people and that’s what our voters deserve,” stated the New York Republican. “I also want to thank this leadership team; I look forward to working with them in partnership shoulder to shoulder to make sure that we are fighting on behalf of hardworking Americans.”

Stefanik saw an outpouring of support within the party bolstered by the backing of top Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who congratulated Stefanik in the wake of her win.

“We had a healthy debate and a good election,” stated the California lawmaker. “We’ve got a lot of work to do in this leadership team, we’ve got a lot of work to do in this conference.”

Stefanik’s election is seen as a chance to better unify the Republican Party, which recently saw division after Cheney voiced her opposition to President Trump.

My statement as the newly elected House GOP Conference Chair. pic.twitter.com/emb6lNxPRm — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 14, 2021

This election came just two days after Cheney was ousted from her role as conference chair for speaking out against doubts within the election and trying to link President Trump’s words to the capitol protest on January 6. Nonetheless, Cheney said she’ll continue to oppose President Trump while speaking out against him as recently as Wednesday.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” stated the Wyoming lawmaker.

Stefanik thanked her colleagues for the opportunity to serve and voiced her desire to see unity within the party. She also pointed to Democrats holding the slimmest majority in the House in a generation. The New York congresswoman also voiced her support for President Trump, while noting that her district voted for both her and Trump in the double digits.

“I believe that voters determine the leader of the Republican Party and President Trump is the leader that they look to,” she stated. “I support President Trump, voters support President Trump. He is an important voice in our Republican Party and we look forward to working with him.”

President Trump congratulates new GOP conference chair @EliseStefanik! "Congratulations to Elise Stefanik for her Big and Overwhelming victory! The House GOP is united and the Make America Great Again movement is Strong!" pic.twitter.com/082PNMiqbr — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) May 14, 2021

In a statement following the vote, Stefanik said House Republicans are united in their focus to save the country from the “radical socialist Democrat agenda” of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. She noted the people are experiencing an economic crisis, border crisis, energy crisis and national security crisis due to far-left radical policies.

Stefanik said House Republicans will continue to propose policies focused on growing the economy, reopening schools, promoting energy independence, securing the border, strengthening U.S. national security and protecting the Constitution.