Rep. Stefanik: GOP ready to prove J6 Committee is ‘illegitimate’

UPDATED 9:30 AM PT – Monday, June 6, 2022

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said Republicans are ready to prove how unconstitutional the January 6 Committee is. She asserted the panel is a merely a which hunt for “patriotic Trump supporters” across the country. During an interview Saturday, she argued the panel failed to address the real issue: inadequate capitol security. The Empire State lawmaker then said Republicans have a plan if they take back the majority to focus on matters that are actually hurting Americans, including rising inflation, sky high gas prices, the crisis at the border and more.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) appointed five Republicans to the panel, three of which taken off by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In response to this, the House Republican conference chairwoman asserted that the panel is only looking to punish political opponents.

Her remarks came after former White House economic advisor Peter Navarro was charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the committee. McCarthy along with congressmen Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)and Scott Perry (R-Pa.) were also subpoenaed by the panel.

The American people are smart. They know the country is in crisis due to Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s failed policies. They see through Democrats’ political sham witch hunt. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) June 6, 2022

Stefanik said she’s working closely with President Trump and his team along with House Republicans to set the record straight and prove the panels illegitimacy.

“I’m going to stand up for my constituents and the American people, and continue to speak the truth and work with all of the House Republicans, with Kevin McCarthy with Jim Jordan, to make sure that the facts are out there for the American people to know,” she stated. “And expose what Nancy Pelosi does not want the American people to know. Pelosi’s office is the only one off limits and that she bears responsibility for the security posture.”

Republicans are working to set the record straight for the American people. They deserve transparency. pic.twitter.com/RXEU5HcLv9 — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the committee announced it will be holding it’s first public hearing on June 9 .