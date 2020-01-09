Rep. Stefanik GOP campaign holds significant lead over Democrat opponent

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:51 AM PT — Thursday, January 9, 2020

GOP congresswoman Elise Stefanik has continued to make waves in Congress. That’s according to a Wednesday press release from the New York representative’s campaign, which detailed her performance heading in to 2020.

Her campaign disclosed that Stefanik has raised more than $3.2 million in the last quarter of 2019. It also noted her significant lead over her Democrat challenger Tedra Cobb, who has raised roughly $2 million.

Meanwhile, the New York representative has also raised nearly $3.4 million in cash, which is more than she’s raised in any two-year election cycle. This spike follows recent impeachment hearings, where California Democrat Adam Schiff refused to let Stefanik question witnesses.

Stefanik also gained attention for her arguments during the impeachment inquiry by highlighting Democrats’ double standard when it came to investigating Hunter Biden’s conflicts of interest at a Ukrainian energy company.