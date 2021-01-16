Rep. Stefanik fires back at Harvard after being removed from Institute of Politics for commenting on voter fraud

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:31 PM PT – Saturday, January 16, 2021

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) fired back after being expelled from the Senior Advisory Committee of Harvard’s Institute for Politics for commenting on voter fraud.

In an interview on Friday, Stefanik slammed the left for stifling discourse and free speech, citing government censorship and the intolerance for opinion diversity.

She went on to respond to her removal in a tweet on Tuesday, describing the school as “cowering” to the “woke far left.”

The congresswoman criticized the move as a “march toward a monoculture of like-minded, intolerant liberal views,” which could signal America’s loss of identity.

“The pressure that the cultural left is exerting, whether it’s through the Big Tech censorship or the cancellation of millions and millions of social media accounts, or the cancellation in wiping Parler off of Apple, that is not who we are as America,” Stefanik explained.

Harvard claimed Stefanik was removed from the panel not because of policy, but for statements on the electoral process.