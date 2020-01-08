Trending

Rep. Scalise on Soleimani: It was time to take him out

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., arrives for a briefings on last week’s targeted killing of Iran’s senior military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:03 PM PT — Wednesday, January 8, 2020

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is saying the world is a safer place without Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. Following the House briefing on the strike against Soleimani, Scalise said President Trump took the “appropriate action” and had clear legal authority to do so.

He also pointed out there’s a lot of documented information about the kind of attacks Soleimani plotted and executed against Americans.

“The fact that he was plotting further attacks to kill Americans made it clear that it was time to take him out. Real question I would ask would be, ‘Is the world a safer place without Soleimani in it?’ Based on his own history as a terrorist, but also the things he was plotting against Americans in the future, the clear answer is ‘Yes, the world is a safer place with Soleimani gone.’”

– Steve Scalise, U.S. House Minority Whip

He went on to say the president has a very clear plan to protect Americans at home and abroad.

