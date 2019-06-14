Rep. Scalise marks 2 years since congressional baseball shooting

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:53 AM PT — Friday, June 14, 2019

It’s been two years since House Minority Whip Steve Scalise was wounded in a mass shooting in Virginia. The Louisiana lawmaker tweeted Friday, saying he is still doing the job he loves despite being attacked for simply being republican.

Two years ago, my colleagues and I were attacked while practicing for a charity baseball game, simply because we’re Republicans. Thanks to countless heroes, miracles, and prayers, I’m still here today getting to do the job I love in Congress—and play a little baseball. pic.twitter.com/4DWeeFrc76 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2019

Scalise was shot in 2017 after a man opened fire at a group of Republicans, who were practicing for a congressional charity baseball game. On Wednesday, he offered his personal thanks to Special Agent Crystal Griner for the actions she and other members of the Capitol Police performed that day:

“Y’all can be proud to know that the best of law enforcement was on display that day. You make not only the United States Capitol Police proud, but every man or woman who puts on a badge and goes and risks their life to protect communities, can be proud to know that that day the Capitol Police were the epitome of what’s great about law enforcement.”

Scalise was struck in the hip, and underwent nine surgeries. He spent months in physical therapy before being able to resume his place in Congress.