Rep. Scalise: Americans are rejecting socialism

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:08 AM PT – Tuesday, May 4, 2021

According to House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), the special election in Texas confirms America is rejecting socialism. During an interview Monday, the representative said Americans are responding well to Republican congressional candidates.

This comes after residents of Texas’ Sixth District voted favorably for GOP candidate Susan Wright over the weekend to fill her late husband’s seat on the House. Additionally, Republicans flipped 10 House seats in 2020, in turn, shrinking Democrats’ control of the lower chamber.

“What I see across the country is dramatic enthusiasm for the Republican Party and a lot of really, really serious concern about the direction that the socialist Democrats are taking us,” stated the minority whip. “Whether it’s Nancy Pelosi’s agenda, now Biden has embraced that far-left Bernie Sanders agenda, people don’t want this to become a socialist nation.”

Last night it was just more empty rhetoric from Biden—who already caved to the socialists & pushed America to the far left. In Biden's America:

– The border is open

– Taxes are going up

– The government controls your life

– China & Iran are on the move while we are in retreat — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 29, 2021

Scalise remains confident Republicans will ride this momentum into the 2022 midterm elections as they look to regain control of the House.