Rep. Ryan claims he’s for ‘working class’

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) claimed he’s for the “working class,” even though his voting record says otherwise. In recent reports, it was revealed Ryan has actually voted 100 percent with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on issues impacting the working class. Additionally, Ryan has reportedly voted with President Joe Biden 100 percent of the time.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Ohio has it’s highest gas prices in the state’s history. However, Ryan still claims he’s fighting for workers in the Buckeye State.

“…Get these jobs back, build stuff again, start making stuff again here in Ohio,” stated the Democrat. “And so, I want to look people in the eye. I want them to examine me, examine my record and realize that we don’t need another millionaire in the Senate. We need someone who comes from a working class community.”

I want to look people in the eye. I want them to see me, see my record, and see that we don't need another millionaire in the Senate. We need someone from a working class community like the one that raised me outside of Youngstown. pic.twitter.com/vTwefHA16A — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) June 10, 2022

Ryan will face off against Trump-endorsed Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance in November’s general election.