Trending

Rep. Roy: Democrats won’t negotiate on H.R.1

In this image from video, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, speaks as the House reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (House Television via AP) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

File – Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, speaks as the House reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Arizona on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (House Television via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:33 AM PT – Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Congressman Chip Roy (R-Texas) pushed back against Democrats’ sweeping election reform bill on the House floor. While speaking Tuesday, he said the left is pushing a narrative that all Republicans that oppose the legislation are “bigots.”

Roy claimed Democrats are not trying offer debate on the bill. Instead, he said they seem more focused on slamming it through while labeling lawmakers that oppose it as “racists.”

The election bill, known as H.R.1, would be the most radical overhaul of U.S. election law in decades. Republicans have said the changes are unconstitutional and violate Section Four of Article I in the Constitution by imposing federal rules on how states make election laws.

Roy’s remarks came as the House Rules Committee met to discus the bill, which could give Democrats the ability to remove Republican seats from the House.

MORE NEWS: President Trump tells CPAC ‘America will be stronger, greater than ever before’

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE