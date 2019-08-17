Rep. Pelosi slams Pres. Trump, Israel PM Netanyahu over barring of Representatives Omar, Tlaib

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:00 AM PST – Sat. August 17, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is taking aim at President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after two congresswomen were barred from entering the nation.

In an interview, Friday Pelosi expressed disappointment over Israel’s decision to block Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from visiting the country.

She accused Netanyahu and President Trump of “weakness” over the move but said it will not affect strong ties between Israel and the U.S.

“We have a deep relationship and long standing relationship with Israel that can withstand Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. So, we cannot let their weaknesses stand in the way of our ongoing relationship,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi also said she would not discourage other U.S. lawmakers from traveling to Israel.

Earlier this week Omar and Tlaib were banned from entering the country for supporting a Palestinian-led boycott of Israel.