Rep. Owens: GOP can win big in 2022, 2024

UPDATED 7:10 AM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) explained how the current administration would give Americans a stark contrast, which will help conservatives win big in upcoming elections. During his CPAC speech Saturday, Owens encouraged Republicans that tough times under the Biden administration will give conservatives support and big wins in 2022 and 2024.

He added Democrats will do themselves in by rushing far and fast to the left. Owens explained the contrast is necessary for all parties to come together and get “We the People” talking again.

Rep @BurgessOwens explains how the next four years will give the American people a contrast so conservatives can win big in 2022 and 2024. #CPAC2021 #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/fOu2mvWvTd — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 27, 2021

“It doesn’t matter what party you’re part of. If you don’t have a job, you’re not happy,” Burgess said. “If your kids are not in school, you’re not happy. If you’re sitting there waiting for a vaccine and they’re giving them to people at the border, you’re not happy.”

Owens explained that “We the People” are the most important and powerful three words. He added “if we come together in harmony, no one can defeat us.”