Rep. Ocasio-Cortez ranked one of the least effective Dem lawmakers

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) listens during a news conference to introduce the "Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2021" at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

A new study showed Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) as one of the least effective Democrat lawmakers on Capitol Hill. According to the Center for Effective Lawmaking’s report, Ocasio-Cortez was ranked 230 out of 240 House Democrats in the 116th Congress and last of the 19 Democrat lawmakers in New York.

It also pointed out how AOC introduced 21 “substantive” bills during that congressional term, yet none saw any action in committees or were brought to a vote. Ocasio-Cortez did, however, rank higher than Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who came in 237 out of 240.

The study indicated the most effective lawmakers tend to be “work horses” rather than “show horses,” with a focus on policy rather than speaking to the media.

