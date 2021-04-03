Rep. Ocasio-Cortez ranked one of the least effective Dem lawmakers

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

A new study showed Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) as one of the least effective Democrat lawmakers on Capitol Hill. According to the Center for Effective Lawmaking’s report, Ocasio-Cortez was ranked 230 out of 240 House Democrats in the 116th Congress and last of the 19 Democrat lawmakers in New York.

Center for Effective Lawmaking ranks @NitaLowey⁩ & ⁦@RepMcCaul⁩ most successful in advancing legislation in 116th Congress Among least effective: @AOC (230 of 240 Dems). Proving once more, being great at twitter just means you’re great at twitter https://t.co/LLXoVC7xC0 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 3, 2021

It also pointed out how AOC introduced 21 “substantive” bills during that congressional term, yet none saw any action in committees or were brought to a vote. Ocasio-Cortez did, however, rank higher than Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who came in 237 out of 240.

The study indicated the most effective lawmakers tend to be “work horses” rather than “show horses,” with a focus on policy rather than speaking to the media.