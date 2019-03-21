Rep. Nunes shares ‘important’ report ahead of Steele deposition release

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:22 AM PT — Monday, March 11, 2019

Representative Devin Nunes is drawing attention to a report connecting dark money to the group behind the anti-Trump dossier.

In a Sunday tweet, Nunes encouraged people to read the Daily Caller investigation, which claims a California dark money group gave two million dollars to another organization that contracted with Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele.

This is actually important as we wait for the March 14 Steele and Cramer depositions to made public. https://t.co/Srz7SusezS — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) March 11, 2019

The money was reportedly handed over to the ‘Democrat Integrity Project’ in 2017, and was allegedly to conduct opposition research on President Trump.

Nunes said this is important to read ahead of the deposition of Steele in a lawsuit brought against Buzzfeed. According to reports, transcripts may be made public as early as Thursday.