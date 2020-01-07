Rep. Nunes: GOP actively investigating ICIG Michael Atkinson

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:24 AM PT — Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes recently revealed that Republicans are actively investigating the Intelligence Community’s inspector general. In an interview Monday, he said Michael Atkinson is still “facing serious questions.”

This comes after Atkinson alerted the director of National Intelligence about the whistleblower complaint, and deemed it credible after conducting his own independent investigation. The inspector general then notified House Democrats of the existence of the complaint.

Although Atkinson testified in October, a transcript of his interactions with lawmakers has not yet been released to the public. In the meantime, government watchdog group Judicial Watch is suing the Department of Justice for communications between Atkinson and lawmakers.

JW sued the DOJ for communications of Michael Atkinson, IG of the Intel Community, regarding @realDonaldTrump, Hillary Clinton, Anthony Weiner, the 25th Amendment; #impeachment; & for communications w/Rep. Schiff & his staff. READ: https://t.co/skBqtG36WP — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) January 3, 2020

“Everyone needs to see that testimony and the reason that it’s not being released is because it’s very damaging, not only to the whistleblower, but also to Atkinson himself,” Nunes stated.,

The California lawmaker went on to say he believes Atkinson needs to retract or correct his statements. Since giving his testimony, the inspector general has refused to respond to requests for comment on the matter.