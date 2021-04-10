Trending

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis: Biden has turned over our border to the cartels

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 19: Nicole Malliotakis, Republican New York City mayoral candidate, speaks during a press conference outside City Hall, July 19, 2017 in New York City. She discussed what she described as 'the lack of transparency surrounding Mayor de Blasio's travel expenses.' (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 19: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is shown on July 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:00 PM PT – Saturday, April 10, 2021

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) blasted Joe Biden for turning over the southern border to cartels.

During a visit to the Rio Grande Valley border on Friday, Malliotakis said cartels are making an estimated half a billion dollars a month from human trafficking and smuggling guns and drugs.

This came as Customs and Border Patrol said Mexican cartels are taking advantage of Biden’s porous border policies.

“The cartels and the smugglers, they are running our borders right now,” the congresswoman stated. “Our CBP is being told to stand down. They are being diverted to other areas and they cannot secure our border under these circumstances. And the president needs to make sure that he repeals this ridiculous policy he put in place, restore the policies that President Trump had that at least controlled order.”

Malliotakis went on to say “this is an organized criminal operation that Biden has allowed to occur by undoing the actions that President Trump took to create order at the border.”

MORE NEWS: New Law Grants Ariz. Businesses Power To Opt Out Of Any City, County Or State Mask Order

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE