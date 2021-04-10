Rep. Nicole Malliotakis: Biden has turned over our border to the cartels

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:00 PM PT – Saturday, April 10, 2021

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) blasted Joe Biden for turning over the southern border to cartels.

During a visit to the Rio Grande Valley border on Friday, Malliotakis said cartels are making an estimated half a billion dollars a month from human trafficking and smuggling guns and drugs.

COVID capacity at Donna facility is 250 but there’s 4,000 individuals in it and even though many contain symptoms like fever, no one is actually tested for COVID until they leave. CBP Agents are being taken from border to staff facilities like these that cost taxpayers $60M/week. — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) April 10, 2021

This came as Customs and Border Patrol said Mexican cartels are taking advantage of Biden’s porous border policies.

“The cartels and the smugglers, they are running our borders right now,” the congresswoman stated. “Our CBP is being told to stand down. They are being diverted to other areas and they cannot secure our border under these circumstances. And the president needs to make sure that he repeals this ridiculous policy he put in place, restore the policies that President Trump had that at least controlled order.”

Malliotakis went on to say “this is an organized criminal operation that Biden has allowed to occur by undoing the actions that President Trump took to create order at the border.”