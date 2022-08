OAN Newsroom

August 3, 2022

Congressman Troy Nehls (R-Texas) told One America News the Capitol Police entered his office and conducted surveillance without his permission. He now says he may be forced to retain counsel and possibly sue both the Capitol Police as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to get definite answers about how and why this happened.

One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.