Rep. Nadler refuses to provide impeachment timetable

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:15 AM PT — Monday, July 29, 2019

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler said the goal of impeaching President Trump is still on the table. In a recent interview, Nadler said his committee has several drafts of an impeachment resolution.

“We are conducting investigations to determine whether we should report those impeachment resolutions to the House or direct our own and report those to the House,” he stated. “We’re considering those resolutions, we’ll make a determination after we get more evidence as to the president’s crimes that we had from the Mueller report and also from other things.”

However, the New York Democrat declined to provide a timetable for an official impeachment inquiry and didn’t say if his panel would pursue such a path.

Today, @HouseJudiciary is filing a petition for 6e grand jury materials where we made clear to the court that we are considering impeachment, along with other options, under our Article I powers. Congress must hold this President accountable. https://t.co/GCvkGdsGD0 — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) July 26, 2019

Nadler reiterated that he believes President Trump must be impeached regardless of the mounting criticism of such efforts.