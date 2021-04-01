Trending

Rep. MTG introduces ‘Fire Fauci’ Act & ‘We Do Not Comply’ Bill

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 25: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a protective mask bearing the words "This mask is as useless as Joe Biden," as she walks with an aide to a vote in the Cannon Tunnell on Capitol Hill, on February 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced a pair of bills aimed at firing Dr. Anthony Fauci and banning vaccine passports. On Wednesday, Greene put forward the ‘Fire Fauci’ Act on Twitter, which aims to eliminate his $434,000 salary.

The act also called for the Senate to confirm a new Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. In addition, the Georgia representative proposed the ‘We Will Not Comply’ Act, which would prevent any business from discriminating against Americans based on their vaccine status.

