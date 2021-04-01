Rep. MTG introduces ‘Fire Fauci’ Act & ‘We Do Not Comply’ Bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced a pair of bills aimed at firing Dr. Anthony Fauci and banning vaccine passports. On Wednesday, Greene put forward the ‘Fire Fauci’ Act on Twitter, which aims to eliminate his $434,000 salary.

🚨NEW BILL ALERT!🚨 The "#FireFauci Act" will slash the salary of Dr. Always Wrong to $0 and the "#WeWillNotComply Act" will ban vaccine "passports," prevent discrimination against the unvaccinated, and much more to protect the freedom of the American People. pic.twitter.com/JVR01lBID5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 1, 2021

The act also called for the Senate to confirm a new Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. In addition, the Georgia representative proposed the ‘We Will Not Comply’ Act, which would prevent any business from discriminating against Americans based on their vaccine status.