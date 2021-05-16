Rep. Mo Brooks comes down on Biden’s first 100 days

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:10 PM PT – Sunday, May 16, 2021

In an interview on Saturday, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) said Biden has had the worst 100 days of any president in U.S. history. He took aim at Biden’s agenda and the poor job report in April, claiming Biden is living in an alternate reality.

“For example, on an economic level, the idea that paying people not to work would actually cause people not to work is one that American people understand infinitely,” Brooks added.

“But the Biden Administration is in this alternative economic reality, this fantasy land and they don’t get it. They persist on paying people not to work and then act surprised when the people don’t work…”

In America, we believe in working for a living. No able-bodied working age person should be living off the hard work of others. Predictably, paying people more not to work than to work has created an unnecessary worker shortage. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) May 11, 2021

The Alabama Republican was extremely critical of the administration’s overspending, announcing Biden is thrusting the U.S. into further debt. He went on to accuse Biden of taking a weak stance in both domestic and foreign policy while pointing to the recent targeting of the Colonial Pipeline on the East Coast.

Brooks continued on, stating that as long as foreign adversaries see the Biden Administration as weak, the American people are in danger.

Brooks is currently campaigning for Alabama’s 2022 Senate race with the endorsement of President Donald Trump.