Rep. Miller-Meeks asks Congress to drop Dem challenger complaint

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has asked Congress to dismiss a complaint put forward by her Democrat challenger over the 2020 election.

The Iowa Republican’s lawyer, Alan Ostergren, filed a petition to the House Thursday, requesting the certified results be accepted. This came after Miller-Meeks won the race by just six votes.

Her challenger, Rita Hart, has argued there are at least 22 votes left to be counted, which would tip the scale back in her favor. However, Miller-Meeks’ attorney said Hart failed to bring the challenge up in Iowa courts before Congress.

“The fact that they were not willing to go to court to put up their proof shows all you need to know about how weak their case is,” Ostergren stated.

Back in Iowa with @RepMMM & we are here to remind @SpeakerPelosi that elections are decided by the people, not by Congress. Iowans sent Dr. Miller-Meeks to Congress, but Nancy Pelosi could overturn this election and silence voices and votes in #IA02. We must #StopPelosi. pic.twitter.com/n4clPHOLN7 — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 14, 2021

The motions from both parties will be reviewed by the House Administration Committee. If they choose to move forward with the case, the decision could come down to a vote in the House, which holds a Democrat majority.