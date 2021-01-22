Trending

Rep. Miller-Meeks asks Congress to drop Dem challenger complaint

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a debate with Rita Hart in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)

UPDATED 9:21 AM PT – Friday, January 22, 2021

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has asked Congress to dismiss a complaint put forward by her Democrat challenger over the 2020 election.

The Iowa Republican’s lawyer, Alan Ostergren, filed a petition to the House Thursday, requesting the certified results be accepted. This came after Miller-Meeks won the race by just six votes.

Her challenger, Rita Hart, has argued there are at least 22 votes left to be counted, which would tip the scale back in her favor. However, Miller-Meeks’ attorney said Hart failed to bring the challenge up in Iowa courts before Congress.

“The fact that they were not willing to go to court to put up their proof shows all you need to know about how weak their case is,” Ostergren stated.

The motions from both parties will be reviewed by the House Administration Committee. If they choose to move forward with the case, the decision could come down to a vote in the House, which holds a Democrat majority.

