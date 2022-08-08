Rep. Meijer slams DCCC for meddling in GOP primary

OAN Newsroom

Updated 12:20 PM PT – Monday, August 8, 2022

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) recently slammed Democrats over their meddling in the state’s Republican primary. During an interview on Sunday, Meijer claimed the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) united with Republicans to get challenger, John Gibbs, across the finish line.

The committee spent $325,000 on an ad promoting Gibbs. Meijer claimed the DCCC’s involvement was due to the committee wanting to boost a Republican they think will be easier to defeat in the general elections in November.

Meijer thinks it’s problematic that today’s political climate awards personality.

“This is a risky strategy. It’s a dangerous strategy,” he said. “Where President Biden is in his approval is so in the gutter that it is easy to see that strategy backfiring in a spectacular way which is all the more reason why we should not be embracing the zero sum idea of politics.”

The congressman was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach 45th President Donald Trump the second time.