Rep. Meadows says Democrats won’t accept Mueller report if it finds no collusion

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:08 AM PT — Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Republican Representative Mark Meadows is calling out his colleagues on the other side of the aisle for moving the goal posts when it comes to the Mueller investigation.

The North Carolina lawmaker sent a Tweet Tuesday, telling the American people to listen carefully to what Democrats are saying regarding the Russia probe. He explained how their messaging is shifting when it comes to Russian collusion.

Listen to what lead Democrats, including Adam Schiff, are starting to tell you. They’re now declining to say they'll accept the Mueller report if the report finds no collusion. Their message is shifting. The "Russian collusion" narrative is falling apart, and they know it. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) February 19, 2019

Meadows said Democrats are declining to say whether they’ll accept the Mueller report in the event it finds proof of collusion. He specifically called out House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who has recently questioned the potential findings If Mueller’s report.

“We may also need to see the evidence behind that report — there may be, for example, evidence of collusion or conspiracy that is clear and convincing, but not proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Schiff. “The American people are entitled to know if there’s evidence of a conspiracy between the president or the president’s campaign, and a foreign adversary.”

It is still unclear when Mueller’s report will come out.

Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein said he would step down after the report was released. According to recent reports, Rosenstein plans to resign from his post in mid-March.