Rep. McCaul predicts border crisis will get a lot worse by summer

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:30 AM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

A Texas Republican predicted the surge of migrants at the southern border is going to get worse.

On Sunday, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said he believes 1 million migrants will try to enter the country by this summer. McCaul emphasized the current administration is responsible for creating the surge at the border.

The Biden Administration is still denying there is a crisis at the southern border… https://t.co/JHne2jNM1O — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) March 15, 2021

Many critics have reported poor conditions of migrant facilities being run by the Biden administration.

“It’s gonna get worse, it’s gonna get a lot worse. Springtime, summer, more and more come over. The messages coming back that ‘hey we got a new president, come on in. We’re open for business to the traffickers,’ and guess what, they’re right here,” McCaul stated. “I predict a million people trying to get into this country by the summertime.”

Despite the Biden administration advising migrants not to come to the U.S. right now, McCaul said their change in tune is coming too late.