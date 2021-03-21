Trending

Rep. McCaul predicts border crisis will get a lot worse by summer

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) speaks as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee On Foreign Affairs March 10, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Blinken is expected to take questions about the Biden administration's priorities for U.S. foreign policy. (Photo by Ting Shen-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 10: Rep. Michael McCaul spoke March 10, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ting Shen-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:30 AM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

A Texas Republican predicted the surge of migrants at the southern border is going to get worse.

On Sunday, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said he believes 1 million migrants will try to enter the country by this summer. McCaul emphasized the current administration is responsible for creating the surge at the border.

Many critics have reported poor conditions of migrant facilities being run by the Biden administration.

“It’s gonna get worse, it’s gonna get a lot worse. Springtime, summer, more and more come over. The messages coming back that ‘hey we got a new president, come on in. We’re open for business to the traffickers,’ and guess what, they’re right here,” McCaul stated. “I predict a million people trying to get into this country by the summertime.”

Despite the Biden administration advising migrants not to come to the U.S. right now, McCaul said their change in tune is coming too late.

MORE NEWS: GOP Lawmakers Condemn Biden Admin. Over Border Crisis

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE