UPDATED 7:43 AM PT – Thursday, June 23 2022

As the number of encounters with illegal migrants along the southern border hits a fresh all time record, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told One America News that the Biden administration has done nothing to stop violations of the US border. This comes as Border Patrol detains a record number of people identified as terrorists. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

