Rep. McCarthy: House Democrats do not believe in fairness for President Trump

UPDATED 9:12 AM PT — Tuesday, October 22, 2019

House Minority Leader is accusing Democrats of treating the president as “guilty until proven innocent.” While speaking at the GOP weekly briefing Tuesday, he said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not believe in fairness. He then lashed out at House Democrats for changing the rules to hide transcripts and to shut Republicans out of the impeachment process entirely.

“I would love to be at a press conference with every Democrat that already supports impeachment…tell me the one thing that you have read to support impeachment, because they won’t let you read the transcripts,” said McCarthy. “They want to leak certain items, they don’t want to have it in Judiciary Committee where the American public can see it like we’ve done it before, they don’t want to have you vote on an inquiry because they don’t believe in a fair process.”

The representative went on to say that’s why he stands by the resolution to censure Adam Schiff, and he questioned the Democrat’s ability to tell the truth.

The GOP leader called on his peers in the lower chamber to “be better than this” and to begin passing legislation that will actually benefit the American people.