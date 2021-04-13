Rep. McCarthy calls out Biden’s lack of bipartisanship

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:13 AM PT – Tuesday, April 13, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has been shaming Joe Biden for his bait-and-switch bipartisanship.

In an interview Tuesday, the California lawmaker was asked about the recent talks. McCarthy criticized the proposal while pointing out how there’s not much infrastructure in it.

“If it was an infrastructure bill, Republicans would be at the table ready to go,” he stated. “Unfortunately, President Biden doesn’t believe in talking to any Republicans.”

The Republican then took aim at Biden’s calls for so-called bipartisanship after McCarthy’s repeated attempts to set up a meeting to address pressing issues and not just the latest Democrat wish list.

“I’ve never spoken to him since he’s been president,” said the minority leader. “I’ve requested meetings with him to talk about the border, he ignores that.”

Biden’s “infrastructure plan” doesn’t prioritize American people it prioritizes a far-left agenda. pic.twitter.com/2ZODxxL91K — GOP (@GOP) April 3, 2021

His comments come as the Biden administration faces scrutiny over attempts to label their spending spree as infrastructure just to get it passed in Congress.

“I think America is stronger when we work together, I think America is stronger when we solve problems,” McCarthy continued. “The way we solve problems is we sit down at the table, we identify them and we work together.”