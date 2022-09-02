House Minority Leader McCarthy: Biden doesn’t understand the soul of America

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:04 AM PT – Friday, September 2, 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is taking Democrats to task for their track record over the past year and a half. The California lawmaker specifically blasted Joe Biden, saying the President doesn’t understand the soul of America.

On Thursday, McCarthy held a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania ahead of Biden’s Philadelphia address to feign national unity. He accused Biden of attempting to distract from the problems his reign has created rather than solving them. The GOP leader scoffed at the Biden administration’s push for so-called green energy, while their fossil fuel policies have pulverized the working class.

“He inherited energy independence from President Trump, but is now traveling the world begging foreign countries for energy to power our country,” he noted. “We have God given American-made energy we need right here, right now, but Joe Biden has locked it away and raised the price of gas.”

McCarthy zeroed in on the administration’s pledge to allow equity to guide every policy decision made by the White House. The Republican dared to ask how that idealistic goal has been achieved.

“Is it fair that historic inflation is causing Americans to get second jobs or go into credit card debt to pay for groceries or to drive their daughter to get chemotherapy?” he asked. “Of course, it is not. It’s cruel and honest Americans know this.”

However, McCarthy claimed Biden doesn’t particularly care for certain Americans. On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Americans who do not hold an allegedly majority opinion are “extreme.” She asserted Biden’s targeting of “MAGA office holders” would not be a political speech. McCarthy challenged the White House’s rhetoric, however, while claiming the self-proclaimed “great unifier” owes half the population an apology.

The Republican asserted Mr. Biden’s soul of America represents Washington insiders and elitists. To McCarthy, America’s soul can be found in the people that built this nation and propel it into the future.