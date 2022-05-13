Rep. McCarthy: America must back the blue all year round

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 2:23 PM PT – Friday, May 13, 2022

Members of Congress honored law enforcement officers ahead of National Police Week. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other congressional members, thanked law enforcement during the “Back the Blue Bike Tour” press conference.

“To all the officers, we want to say on behalf of members of Congress, thank you for the job you do,” McCarthy said. “Thank you for being there for us, time and time out, and for everybody across this nation.”

The bike tour, which took place ahead of National Police Week, began at the US Capitol and ended at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

“We want to honor those who’ve given their life defending and protecting,” expressed McCarthy. ” We also want to hold up the family members that have been left behind, we want to thank all those who are currently serving. They are truly the best among us.”

As a way to honor fallen officers, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. has continued to engrave fallen heroes names on its memorial wall. McCarthy added, standing with law enforcement shouldn’t be something we do just for one week.

“Police week means so much to all of us and to some of us means mourning, mourning the 619 names we just engraved on the wall,” he uttered.

While National Police Week begins on May 15, McCarthy voiced, “America must back the blue all year round.”