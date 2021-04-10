Rep. Matt Gaetz vows to fight for America amid ethics probe

OAN Newsroom

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz (R) has continued to deny misconduct claims against him. At a “Save America Summit” event at the Trump National Doral Resort in Miami Friday, Gaetz thanked his supporters for refusing to listen to the lies spread by the mainstream media. He also vowed to fight for America First principles.

“‘We have your back,'” Gaetz stated. “That is the sentiment I have heard from thousands of Americans at restaurants, walking through public parks, sometimes just out on the street [and] in emails, online donations. I can’t tell you how much it means to me.”

He added, he has been given encouragement from President Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and the entire MAGA nation. The Florida Republican then assured the crowd he has “not yet begun to fight for the country I love and for the nation that I know benefits from America First principles.”

Big government, big tech, and big media would all breathe a sigh of relief if I were no longer in the Congress fighting for you. Know this – they aren’t really coming for me, they’re coming for you. I’m just in the way. pic.twitter.com/cZBfEy6Q14 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 10, 2021

Gaetz went on to say the public allegations against him are part of a blatantly false narrative created by the far-left who have worked to marginalize conservative values across the nation.

“After the Russia hoax, the knock-off Ukraine impeachment sequel and an election that was stolen as a consequence of illegal last-minute changes to the rules,” Gaetz noted. “Folks have sort of got to know that I’ll take on the establishment of both parties and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The Florida representative finished his remarks by stating he isn’t going anywhere.

Folks have gotten to know that I'll take on the establishment of both parties, and I wouldn't have it any other way. I’m built for the battle, and I’m not going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/X8PBHcxwAf — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 10, 2021

“The smears against me range from distortions of my personal life to wild — and I mean wild — conspiracy theories,” Gaetz said. “I won’t be intimidated by the lying media and I won’t be extorted by a former DOJ official and the crooks he is working with.”

Gaetz’s legal battle comes amid a DOJ investigation into whether he misused campaign funds to finance travel for women. The Republican lawmaker has tapped a former Trump organization lawyer to represent him in the case.

Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes.