Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stops in Dalton, Ga. to rally with supporters

DALLAS, GA - OCTOBER 15: Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) speaks after being endorsed by Georgia Republican House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) during a joint press conference on October 15, 2020 in Dallas, Georgia. Greene has been the subject of some controversy recently due to her support for the right-wing conspiracy group QAnon. (Photo by Dustin Chambers/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:09 PM PT – Saturday, May 22, 2021

In between stops of the America First Tour, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took time to rally with her supporters in Georgia.

Greene spoke at the 14th District Republican Convention recently, railing against the Members of Congress who she considers are not doing the work of the American people. She talked about Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) draconian mask mandates continuing despite updated CDC guidelines and discussed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) refusal to debate the Green New Deal.

Many of her sentiments were echoed at her most recent rally in Mesa, Arizona on Friday. Greene along with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told supporters in the crowd that the ongoing audit of the 2020 election in Arizona should act as an example for all the battleground states where President Donald Trump was not declared the winner. Gaetz stated, “it’s my belief that Arizona will be the launch pad for elections audits and election integrity efforts all over this great country.”

Greene has continued to speak her mind despite progressive backlash, earning her a large following and impressive fundraising numbers.

