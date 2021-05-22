Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stops in Dalton, Ga. to rally with supporters

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:09 PM PT – Saturday, May 22, 2021

In between stops of the America First Tour, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took time to rally with her supporters in Georgia.

Greene spoke at the 14th District Republican Convention recently, railing against the Members of Congress who she considers are not doing the work of the American people. She talked about Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) draconian mask mandates continuing despite updated CDC guidelines and discussed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) refusal to debate the Green New Deal.

Many of her sentiments were echoed at her most recent rally in Mesa, Arizona on Friday. Greene along with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told supporters in the crowd that the ongoing audit of the 2020 election in Arizona should act as an example for all the battleground states where President Donald Trump was not declared the winner. Gaetz stated, “it’s my belief that Arizona will be the launch pad for elections audits and election integrity efforts all over this great country.”

WATCH LIVE from Mesa, AZ Text RALLY to 89477!!#AmericaFirstRallyhttps://t.co/ExMDC6jt82 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 22, 2021

Greene has continued to speak her mind despite progressive backlash, earning her a large following and impressive fundraising numbers.