Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Twitter after suspension

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:40 PM PT – Monday, January 18, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is back on Twitter after her account was temporarily disabled.

Greene’s suspension happened on Sunday after criticizing Gabriel Sterling, Chief Operating Officer for Georgia’s Secretary of State. She said Sterling and other state leaders failed to address numerous allegations of fraud that occurred in November’s election and Georgia’s dueling runoffs.

After her 12-hour ban from the platform, the congresswoman delivered a spectacular broadside to her critics. In a string of tweets, she accused Twitter of having a “God complex.”

…the rest of your pals from the Silicon Valley Cartel are not God. Difficult for you to grasp I know, however it’s the truth. The tweets that you deem “appropriate” and “safe” and “true,” … — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 18, 2021

Green said the site has demonstrated blatant hypocrisy by continuing to label conservatives’ tweets as “disputed,” while at the same time allowing posts containing lewd content and giving a platform to violent dictators like Iran’s Ayatollah.

…Why do you allow these type things on your platform? Porn. Iran’s Ayatollah, who declares his intent to destroy Israel, who is our great ally. Hashtags on tweets like #killtrump. Cont’d… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 18, 2021

She also pointed to Twitter’s decision to ban the President and the negative impact it had on Twitter’s shares, which tumbled 12 percent after the decision.

Greene said the “glory of a free market” is seeing people eventually leave these social media platforms in favor of a new forum that won’t censor their free speech.