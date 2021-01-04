Trending

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Twitter after suspension

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a “Stop the Steal” mask while speaking on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 4, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:40 PM PT – Monday, January 18, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is back on Twitter after her account was temporarily disabled.

Greene’s suspension happened on Sunday after criticizing Gabriel Sterling, Chief Operating Officer for Georgia’s Secretary of State. She said Sterling and other state leaders failed to address numerous allegations of fraud that occurred in November’s election and Georgia’s dueling runoffs.

After her 12-hour ban from the platform, the congresswoman delivered a spectacular broadside to her critics. In a string of tweets, she accused Twitter of having a “God complex.”

Green said the site has demonstrated blatant hypocrisy by continuing to label conservatives’ tweets as “disputed,” while at the same time allowing posts containing lewd content and giving a platform to violent dictators like Iran’s Ayatollah.

She also pointed to Twitter’s decision to ban the President and the negative impact it had on Twitter’s shares, which tumbled 12 percent after the decision.

Greene said the “glory of a free market” is seeing people eventually leave these social media platforms in favor of a new forum that won’t censor their free speech.

