Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pledges to file articles of impeachment against Joe Biden after inauguration

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:20 PM PT – Thursday, January 14, 2021

A freshman congresswoman from Georgia has promised to hold Joe Biden accountable on day one. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene vowed Wednesday to file articles of impeachment against Biden for abuse of power just one day after inauguration. She cited his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Ukraine and China as grounds to do so.

The Republican represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which is one of the biggest GOP strongholds in the state. Taylor Greene claimed Biden has been compromised by several foreign governments through those corrupt dealings overseas.

The staunch supporter of President Trump pointed out that Biden collected millions of dollars from foreign governments and used Hunter to pocket dirty money from abroad. Taylor Greene’s pledge to impeach Biden came after she voted against President’s Trump’s impeachment.

With their continued endorsement and incitement of BLM/Antifa violence, the Democrat impeachment of President Trump sets a precedent that members of their party should be removed from office. This impeachment is based on a lie. AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/60kKkJG0xp — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 13, 2021

As for the January 6 capitol demonstrations, the GOP congresswoman claimed Americans are so fearful of a Biden presidency that they are willing to commit violence in the nation’s capitol.

Greene said she was making the first move to impeach Biden on behalf of the American people, adding she’s proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored.