Rep. Maloney claims sexism following primary loss

Democrat New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney lost her spot on the general elections ballot to fellow Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler. The lawmaker lost the primary for New York’s newest district on Tuesday, which merged Manhattan’s Upper West Side and Upper East Side into one. This led to the head to head between the two representatives.

Jerry Nadler beat Carolyn Maloney in every single Assembly District. Including staggering margins in the 67th and 69th Assembly Districts. pic.twitter.com/acYDXjG6PE — Michael Lange (@MichaelLangeNYC) August 24, 2022

In her concession speech, Maloney claimed misogyny played a role in the results. She commented:

“I am proud to have followed in the footsteps and stand on the shoulders of the strong New York women who opened doors and took on the tough battles…These heroic women fought sexist systems and misogyny that continues today, as we know from my own campaign.”

Maloney played to the gender dynamics in the race, saying she’s the only woman representing Manhattan in Congress. She suggested that Nadler was benefiting from an “old boy” network in New York City.