Rep. Malliotakis slams Dems over court packing bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:10 AM PT – Saturday, April 17, 2021

GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) condemned the new proposal to expand the Supreme Court by four seats as a tactic “right out of the socialist handbook.”

In a video on Thursday, she called the Judiciary Act of 2021 the scariest bill that has been introduced since she joined Congress. The proposal would add four seats to the court, making it possible for Joe Biden to potentially overturn it’s conservative 6-3 majority.

Packing courts is a play right out of the socialist handbook. Hugo Chavez packed Venezuela’s Court from 20 to 32 judges to tilt 45,000 rulings in his favor and destroy a nation. We can not and will not allow it here. pic.twitter.com/1nK92pdlEb — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) April 15, 2021

Malliotakis compared the Democrat effort to a past push in Venezuela by socialist Hugo Chavez.

“In 2004 Hugo Chavez of Venezuela did the exact same thing. This is a play right out of the socialist handbook and it should concern you that Hugo Chavez took the wealthiest country in South America, a very prosperous nation, and destroyed it,” Malliotakis explained. “Part of the tactic he used was changing the make up of the court from 20 justices to 32, to make sure that he could have all these challenges that were brought to the court ruled in his favor.”

Malliotakis is one of several Republicans to express opposition to the Democrats’ court packing bill.

MORE NEWS: Biden Will Not Remove UN Ambassador After White Supremacy Comments