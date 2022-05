OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 3:12 PM PT – Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) told One America News that high crime in New York is a direct result of Democrat policies set by the Governor and State Legislature in the state capitol of Albany. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

MORE NEWS: GOP Reps. Say Biden Spending Policies Are Creating Massive Inflation, Crippling Small Businesses