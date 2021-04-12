Trending

Rep. Malliotakis: Biden has turned over our border to the cartels

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent looks on near a gate on the U.S.-Mexico border wall as agents take migrants into custody, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. The fate of thousands of migrant families who have recently arrived at the Mexico border is being decided by a mysterious new system under President Joe Biden. U.S. authorities are releasing migrants with “acute vulnerabilities” and allowing them to pursue asylum. But it’s not clear why some are considered vulnerable and not others. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:03 AM PT – Monday, April 12, 2021

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) recently blasted Joe Biden for turning over the southern border to cartels.

During a visit to the Rio Grande Valley border Friday, the Republican lawmaker said cartels are making an estimated half-a-billion dollars a month from human trafficking as well as smuggling guns and drugs.

According to Customs and Border Patrol, Mexican cartels are taking advantage of Biden’s lenient border policies.

Malliotakis said, “this is an organized criminal operation that Biden has allowed to occur by undoing the actions that President Trump took to create order at the border.” She went on to note, law abiding citizens and those trying to enter the country legally are the ones who are suffering the most.

Malliotakis highlighted the process her mother went through to come to the United States from Cuba while pointing there was order at the time. She said, “Americans need to know their borders won’t descend into further chaos.”

