Rep. Malliotakis: Biden has turned over our border to the cartels

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:03 AM PT – Monday, April 12, 2021

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) recently blasted Joe Biden for turning over the southern border to cartels.

During a visit to the Rio Grande Valley border Friday, the Republican lawmaker said cartels are making an estimated half-a-billion dollars a month from human trafficking as well as smuggling guns and drugs.

According to Customs and Border Patrol, Mexican cartels are taking advantage of Biden’s lenient border policies.

Malliotakis said, “this is an organized criminal operation that Biden has allowed to occur by undoing the actions that President Trump took to create order at the border.” She went on to note, law abiding citizens and those trying to enter the country legally are the ones who are suffering the most.

Common sense says when you repeal policies that were working and declare to the world that our borders are wide open, you end up with a surge. 170k illegal crossings/month is a 15 year high. Migrants are exploited, law enforcement is overwhelmed & taxpayers are paying the price. pic.twitter.com/zF8NAPLcOc — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) April 10, 2021

Malliotakis highlighted the process her mother went through to come to the United States from Cuba while pointing there was order at the time. She said, “Americans need to know their borders won’t descend into further chaos.”