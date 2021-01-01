Rep. Malliotakis: AOC should have called for investigation into Gov. Cuomo sooner

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:40 PM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R) called out fellow lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (R-N.Y.) delay in action with Governor Andrew Cuomo (D). In an interview Saturday, Malliotakis said she didn’t think there would ever be an issue where she and Ocasio-Cortez agreed. However, she said AOC should have addressed the issue sooner.

Malliotakis noted she’s still glad Ocasio-Cortez joined the ranks of those calling for justice for the families of the nursing home victims. According to reports, the bipartisan scrutiny on the New York governor built amid accusations that he’s simply unwilling to hold himself accountable for his decisions.

In an interview Friday, Democrat Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) said “people are inching towards the impeachment process against Governor Andrew Cuomo.” He said this included between 25 and 30 Democrats in the legislature.

Kim added there should be a thorough investigation into Cuomo’s nursing home scandal and if there is enough evidence the impeachment process must be started. State lawmakers are slated to discuss the matter this week.

MORE NEWS: YouTube Censors Ohio Attorney For Saying COVID Not Deadlier Than Flu