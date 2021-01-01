Trending

Rep. Malliotakis: AOC should have called for investigation into Gov. Cuomo sooner

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 19: Nicole Malliotakis, Republican New York City mayoral candidate, speaks during a press conference outside City Hall, July 19, 2017 in New York City. She discussed what she described as 'the lack of transparency surrounding Mayor de Blasio's travel expenses.' (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R) called out fellow lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (R-N.Y.) delay in action with Governor Andrew Cuomo (D). In an interview Saturday, Malliotakis said she didn’t think there would ever be an issue where she and Ocasio-Cortez agreed. However, she said AOC should have addressed the issue sooner.

Malliotakis noted she’s still glad Ocasio-Cortez joined the ranks of those calling for justice for the families of the nursing home victims. According to reports, the bipartisan scrutiny on the New York governor built amid accusations that he’s simply unwilling to hold himself accountable for his decisions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

 

In an interview Friday, Democrat Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) said “people are inching towards the impeachment process against Governor Andrew Cuomo.” He said this included between 25 and 30 Democrats in the legislature.

In this image taken from video, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo and his health commissioner offered a full-throated defense Friday of their March decision to require nursing homes to accept patients recovering from COVID-19, saying it was the best option for overwhelmed hospitals that desperately needed to free up beds. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)

In this image taken from video, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Albany, N.Y.  (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)

 

Kim added there should be a thorough investigation into Cuomo’s nursing home scandal and if there is enough evidence the impeachment process must be started. State lawmakers are slated to discuss the matter this week.

