Rep. Mace: Ga. gunman must be held accountable

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:20 PM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

GOP lawmakers have condemned the shootings that took place in Georgia. On Wednesday, South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R) told One America News Network that she hopes the 21-year-old alleged gunman is held accountable and justice is served.

“We’ve seen a rise in Anti-Semitism, as well, and attacks on others because of their religious beliefs,” Mace added. “We’ve got to make sure that we investigate to the fullest extent of the law and hold this murderer accountable.”

While authorities have said the shooting spree was not a hate crime, Mace stated she stands by the Asian-American community impacted by the violence.

#BREAKING: Investigators say the suspect in #ATL area massage spa shootings had visited the businesses before. Long told investigators the crimes were not racially motivated—that he blames the spas for his “addiction to sex” @cbs46 — Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCBS46) March 17, 2021

“It’s horrific that eight people were shot and killed and murdered in their tracks,” Mace stated. “There’s no place for racism in this country and my heart goes out to the Asian and Pacific-American community in Atlanta.”

The White House said Biden has been briefed on Tuesday evening’s violence.