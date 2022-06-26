Rep. Lucas wants to continue advocating for farmers

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Sunday, June 26, 2022

An incumbent Republican in Oklahoma is fighting for another term in Congress. Rep. Frank Lucas is asking the voters of Oklahoma for another term in Washington D.C. to advocate for taxpayers.

The Congressman is the longest serving House member from the state and a ranking minority member of the science, space and technology committee. Lucas has been representing his constituents in public office since 1994.

First serving in Oklahoma’s sixth Congressional District, then representing the third Congressional District since 2003. He touted that Oklahomans know they have a strong conservative voice in Congress when he’s in Washington D.C.

“I believe in Frank Lucas, he’s a great man,” said a friend of the Congressman.

Lucas is perhaps best known for being an advocate for farmers and ranchers. At a House committee hearing on financial services in March, Lucas illustrated how out of touch Democrats truly are with rural America. The Congressman emphasized in the hearing that when you increase the amount of money chasing goods and services, it drives up the price and it impacts farmers.

“If you dramatically increase the amount of money chasing the same or fewer goods and services, then you drive up the price of the goods and services,” Lucas stated. “Farmers across the country are experiencing higher cost for chemicals, seeds, fertilizer, equipment, fuel and labor, among other increased input cost. The squeeze and uncertainty felt by farmers and ranchers right now will be felt for years to come. This means higher food prices we see now may be with us for some time.”

The fifth generation Oklahoman received the official Trump endorsement in April. The former president affirmed that Lucas promotes American farmers, defends the Second Amendment, supports military Veterans and encourages innovation.