Rep. Lofgren: Impeachment not ‘foregone conclusion,’ focus on Ukraine

UPDATED 2:43 PM PT — Sunday, December 1, 2019

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren is saying the House may not impeach President Trump. During a Sunday interview, the California Democrat said impeachment is not a “foregone conclusion.” She added the articles of impeachment would focus on the Ukraine phone call and lingering allegations of obstruction of justice.

Lofgren also claimed the impeachment of President Trump would be more serious than the proceedings against Richard Nixon, because the latter didn’t involve a “foreign power.”

Rep. Zoe Lofgren says she would welcome a "different conclusion" about President Trump's conduct in the Ukraine controversy: "It would be wonderful if there were some benign explanation" https://t.co/WgZ0l8j56n pic.twitter.com/BcN2SJfo4D — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 1, 2019

However, she said not all misconduct is unequivocally impeachable.

“If we’ve got it wrong, I would welcome an opportunity to reach a different conclusion about the president’s misconduct,” stated Lofgren. “This is not a great time for the country to have a president revealed as doing something so counterproductive to the national interest.”

Lofgren also claimed former President Bill Clinton did not commit a high crime or misdemeanor, but was impeached all the same.