Trending

Rep. Lofgren: Impeachment not ‘foregone conclusion,’ focus on Ukraine

The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:43 PM PT — Sunday, December 1, 2019

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren is saying the House may not impeach President Trump. During a Sunday interview, the California Democrat said impeachment is not a “foregone conclusion.” She added the articles of impeachment would focus on the Ukraine phone call and lingering allegations of obstruction of justice.

Lofgren also claimed the impeachment of President Trump would be more serious than the proceedings against Richard Nixon, because the latter didn’t involve a “foreign power.”

However, she said not all misconduct is unequivocally impeachable.

“If we’ve got it wrong, I would welcome an opportunity to reach a different conclusion about the president’s misconduct,” stated Lofgren. “This is not a great time for the country to have a president revealed as doing something so counterproductive to the national interest.”

Lofgren also claimed former President Bill Clinton did not commit a high crime or misdemeanor, but was impeached all the same.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE