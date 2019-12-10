Rep. Lighthizer: USMCA ‘nothing short of a miracle’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:31 PM PT — Tuesday, December 10, 2019

House Democrats have unveiled a revised version of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. During a press conference Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touted the new proposal.

“There is no question, of course, that this trade agreement is much better than NAFTA,” she stated.

It will reportedly feature several changes, including stronger labor enforcement rules to protect workers rights in Mexico. It will also protect biologic drugs from being imitated by other manufacturers for at least 10 years, which Democrats claim will help lower drug prices.

While Democrats were able to add some language to the measure, the House speaker was not able to strip liability protections for online content. This comes as a win for Big Tech companies. This announcement is also a major victory for the Trump administration, who has made passing this bill and replacing NAFTA a top priority.

Ways and Means Republicans, @POTUS, and @USTradeRep Amb. Lighthizer fought hard and delivered on their promise for an ambitious and modern trade pact with our North American neighbors, after much delay by Democrats. Now it’s time for Congress to pass #USMCA as soon as possible! pic.twitter.com/45PnSahgWv — Ways and Means GOP (@WaysandMeansGOP) December 10, 2019

President Trump expressed his enthusiasm for the progress on Twitter Tuesday, and also noted the bill is garnering support on both sides of the isle.

America’s great USMCA Trade Bill is looking good. It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody – Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions – tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country’s worst Trade Deal, NAFTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

His remarks come just one day after speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reaffirm their support for the agreement. President Trump said the deal will benefit everyone and will provide jobs for millions of Americans.

Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer said the USMCA is the first “truly bipartisan” agreement and is “nothing short of a miracle.” While meeting with Mexican and Canadian officials in Mexico City Tuesday, Lighthizer said the NAFTA replacement will last for decades and facilitate free trade across North America.

The White House will submit text of the legislation to Congress likely in the coming days. Lawmakers will then have 90 days to approve it. House lawmakers are expected to vote on the bill next week, which will then be followed by a vote in the Senate.