UPDATED 12:35 PM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

New York Congressman Lee Zeldin (R) spoke to OAN as he “actively explores” a run for New York governor amid Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-N.Y.) mounting scandals and calls for his resignation. One America’s Caitlin Sinclair has more.

