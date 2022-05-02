Rep. Kinzinger: Pence should testify to Jan. 6 Committee

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:18 AM PT – Monday, May 2, 2022

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is excited for public testimony scheduled as part of the January 6 Committee. While speaking to Face the Nation on Sunday, the Illinois lawmaker said that sitting members of Congress will be asked to voluntarily hand over information and if they do not, a subpoena could be issued to try and force them to testify.

Kinzinger also said that hearings scheduled in the next few weeks will be as much about setting a narrative as getting more information to the American people. The representative said that he wouldn’t mind former Vice President Mike Pence testifying. He asserted that Pence did the right thing that day and believes the Indiana native wants to tell his side of the story.

“I would hope and think that the vice president would want to come in and tell his story because he did do the right thing on that day,” Kinzinger stated. “If he doesn’t, then we’ll look at the options we have available to us if there’s information we don’t already have.”

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger tells @margbrennan he wants to see Vice President Mike Pence testify before the House January 6 investigating committee: "Yes. I would love to see that. I hope he would do so voluntarily." pic.twitter.com/iPk6AZOWQT — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 2, 2022

Kingzinger took the opportunity to slam Americans who question the integrity of the 2020 election, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). He claimed they won’t be looked at positively in history.