Trending

Rep. Kinzinger: Pence should testify to Jan. 6 Committee

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) talks to reporters follow a House Republican conference meeting in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. GOP members decided to remove Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership position after she become a target for former President Donald Trump and his followers in the House as she has continually expressed the need for the Republican Party to separate themselves from Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) talks to reporters follow a House Republican conference meeting in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:18 AM PT – Monday, May 2, 2022

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is excited for public testimony scheduled as part of the January 6 Committee. While speaking to Face the Nation on Sunday, the Illinois lawmaker said that sitting members of Congress will be asked to voluntarily hand over information and if they do not, a subpoena could be issued to try and force them to testify.

Kinzinger also said that hearings scheduled in the next few weeks will be as much about setting a narrative as getting more information to the American people. The representative said that he wouldn’t mind former Vice President Mike Pence testifying. He asserted that Pence did the right thing that day and believes the Indiana native wants to tell his side of the story.

“I would hope and think that the vice president would want to come in and tell his story because he did do the right thing on that day,” Kinzinger stated. “If he doesn’t, then we’ll look at the options we have available to us if there’s information we don’t already have.”

Kingzinger took the opportunity to slam Americans who question the integrity of the 2020 election, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). He claimed they won’t be looked at positively in history.

MORE NEWS: Biden Blames Republicans For Classroom ‘Culture Wars’

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE