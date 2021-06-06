Rep. Kevin McCarthy calls on Fauci to step down

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:59 AM PT – Sunday, June 6, 2021

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) joined a chorus of GOP voices in calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci to step down from his position at the National Institutes of Health. In an interview on Saturday, the House minority leader criticized the flip-flopping of the left when it came to the Wuhan Lab theory.

When asked about Fauci’s role in the pandemic response, his recently leaked emails and demands for his firing, McCarthy stressed Fauci needs to go. He went on to say that officials who were put in positions to answer questions about COVID-19, should be trusted, saying Fauci has thrown away that trust.

McCarthy went on to say, “we’re talking about an administration that shifted course when they first came in, the Biden administration, and gave millions of dollars back to the World Health Organization that lied to the world that is controlled by China.” He continued, “this is the wrong direction, and I don’t believe anybody in America can trust that to get to the bottom of it.”

One of the very first things Biden did as President was send hundreds of millions of American tax dollars to the World Health Organization—with no penalties whatsoever—even after they lied about China’s role in the COVID coverup. My question is: Why? pic.twitter.com/6lWtMOjElO — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 5, 2021

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) wrote on Saturday, “if Biden believes in science, he must fire Fauci.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) commented on Fauci’s deteriorating rhetoric, calling Fauci’s emails “shocking” as he continues to advocate for his resignation.

Meanwhile, the White House has ruled out firing Fauci under any circumstances as Joe Biden continues to place confidence in his chief medical adviser.

