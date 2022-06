OAN NEWSROOM

Thursday, June 23 2022

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told One America News that he’s seeking more information from Capitol Police about the arrest of a group of seven staffers from CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” This includes all Capitol Police reports, witness statements, surveillance footage and photographs related to the arrests. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.