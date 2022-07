OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:48 AM PT – Thursday, July 28, 2022

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio ), said the Democrat gun control measure awaiting a vote in the House “shows how little the Democrats know about gun and how much they hate the Second Amendment.” One America’s John Hines has more.

